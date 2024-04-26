Elderly people laud modern polling system

Raiganj: 80-year-old Prafulla Roy could not believe his eyes when he entered the polling station in Kalyaganj. It was a stark contrast to what was embedded in his memory. Instead of the dismal and intimidating structure, guarded by stick wielding policemen, there was a happy space with selfie points also. Roy could not stop himself from taking a selfie. Elderly voters were heard praising the present day polling system featuring model booths equipped with EVMs, resting sheds and cold drinking water facilities. Some even indulged in taking selfies at designated points. In Raiganj and Kaliyaganj, elderly voters were observed casting their votes with great enthusiasm. Election workers and Central forces were at hand to assist them. In Kaliyaganj, model booths were adorned with the inscription: “I am a proud voter of Kaliyaganj”.



Prafulla Roy, an 82-year-old voter from Kaliyaganj, expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements, stating: “I cast my vote at model booth No. 86 in Kaliyaganj Municipality office. Previously, we had to endure long queues without proper amenities. Now, the model booth is decorated with balloons, providing fresh cold drinking water and a waiting shed. Election workers and Central forces assisted me during the voting process. Such model booths are appropriate for all voters in modern times.”

Chhabi Debsharma, an elderly woman from Kaliyaganj, shared her experience, saying: “Inside booth No. 86 at Kaliyaganj Municipality office, we found amusement and amenities. I cast my vote quickly, thanks to the assistance of other voters and election workers. The booth provided fresh drinking water with ORS, toilet facilities and even selfie points. Such facilities were not available before.”