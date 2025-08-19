Elderly man suffering from cancer ‘kills self’

Kolkata: An elderly man suffering from cancer committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of an apartment inside a luxurious housing complex in Pragati Maidan on Sunday night.

According to police, on Sunday, around 11:15 pm, cops of Pragati Maidan PS were informed about an elderly person found lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Within a few moments, police reached the housing complex and found an elderly person lying unconscious on his chest. Immediately, he was rushed to the NRS Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

During preliminary inquiry, police came to know that the deceased, identified as Rajendra Kumar Singhal (75), lived at a flat on the third floor of Block II in the housing complex. While questioning the family members, cops came to know that Singhal’s grandson Sahil Jhunjhunwala heard a sound of something heavy falling and rushed to the balcony of the room and found his grandfather, who was standing there a few moments ago, was missing. It was learnt that Singhal was suffering from pancreatic and liver cancer (stage IV) and was under treatment, for which he was staying in Mumbai for the past two months.

On August 1, he returned to Kolkata.