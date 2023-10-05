Elderly man run over by bus in Garia

An elderly man was run over by a speeding bus at Garia. The incident took place on Wednesday around 9:35 am, when the bus took an abrupt turn without slowing down. The deceased, identified as Dilip Ghosh was 63-years-old, was standing by the side of the road when the truck hit him. He was a resident of Falta in South 24-Parganas.

According to the sources, the offending bus of Garia-Ultadanga route reached Garia around 9:30 am.

After all the passengers deboarded the bus, the driver tried to make a ‘U’ turn for his return trip and while doing so, he did not notice that Ghosh was standing on the side of the road.

It was also alleged that the driver did not even bother to slow down while taking the turn.

As a result, Ghosh was run over and subsequently died on the spot. However, the police rushed him to M R Bangur Hospital where he was declared dead.

While the police and other people were busy with Ghosh, the driver and the conductor managed to flee from their sight.

As a result, the police have registered a case against both the accused persons and a search is being carried out to nab them.