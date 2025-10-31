Elderly man kills self in Birbhum amid ‘SIR’ fears

Kolkata: A 95-year-old man from West Midnapore, staying with his daughter in Birbhum, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday, with family members claiming he was overcome by fear linked to the “SIR”.

The incident has deepened panic and political debate over the emotional strain caused by citizenship-related concerns in Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grievance and said: “A 95-year-old man, who has given his life to this soil, forced to die to prove he belongs to it.”

She added: “A wound on the nation’s conscience,” saying no citizen should be pushed to prove their identity at such an advanced age. “For generations, people of Bengal have lived with dignity. No legitimate resident of this state should ever feel like an outsider,” she said.

The deceased, identified as Kshitish Majumdar, had been living at his daughter’s residence in Schoolbagan Subhaspally under Ilambazar police station for the

past few months.

On Thursday morning, he was found hanging inside the house. Family members said Kshitish had been severely anxious after learning that his name was missing from the 2002 voter list, fearing it might cast doubts on his citizenship.

“He was terrified of being branded illegal and sent away,” said a relative, adding that he had been unable to sleep for days.