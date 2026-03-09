Elderly man held for sexually assaulting 16-year-old

Siliguri: A 70-year-old man was arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old minor in Siliguri.

The accused has been identified as Debraj Gurung, a native of Lebong, Darjeeling. He had reportedly been staying in a rented house in Siliguri in the victim’s locality for several months.

According to sources, the accused frequently followed the minor and lured her on several occasions under various pretexts. Late Sunday night, the accused allegedly lured the girl and entered her house, where he sexually assaulted her.

The incident came to light when the girl’s parents caught the accused in the act.

The family subsequently lodged a written complaint at the police station, leading to the man’s arrest.

The accused was produced before the Siliguri Court on Monday. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.