Elderly man held for ‘raping’ disabled girl

Alipurduar: An elderly man has been arrested for allegedly raping a physically-challenged girl in the Kamakhyaguri Police Outpost area under Kumargram block of Alipurduar district.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when the accused reportedly entered the girl’s home, taking advantage of the absence of other family members where he allegedly raped her. However, the girl’s brother arrived unexpectedly and allegedly caught the accused in the act.

Following the incident, the victim’s family lodged a written complaint with the police on Monday night. Based on the complaint, the accused, identified as Bipin Barman (74), was arrested the same night. On Tuesday, the accused was produced before the Alipurduar District Court. officer in-charge of Kamakhyaguri Police Outpost, Pradip Mandal, said: “We arrested the accused upon receiving the complaint. Further investigation is underway.”