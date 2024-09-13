Elderly man held for alleged rape of 19-yr-old physically challenged girl

COOCH BEHAR: A 52-year-old man allegedly raped a 19-year-old physically challenged girl when she was alone in her house in the Cooch Behar district.



This incident took place in the Mathabhanga 2 block. The police have arrested the accused and started investigations into the incident.

According to information received from the police and local sources, the girl’s father works as a laborer in

another state.

The girl lived with her mother, elder sister, and grandmother. The girl’s mother had gone out of the house for work. Finding the girl alone at home, 52-year-old Keshav Barman entered the house and raped the handicapped girl forcefully. The elder sister arrived at that moment. Gauging the situation, she shouted for help.

Local residents caught the accused, Keshav Barman, and informed the police. When the police arrived at the spot, the local people handed over the accused to the police. The victim’s family has filed a written complaint at the police station. The accused was arrested and presented in court. Further investigations are ongoing.