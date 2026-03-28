Elderly man gets new life after tumour surgery at MR Bangur

Kolkata: MR Bangur Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a 60-year-old, Tapan Halder, by removing a tumour from his head. A resident of Magrahat in South 24-Parganas, Halder had been suffering for nearly 45 years.

Finally, he was relieved through a complicated yet successful surgery by a team of doctors at the hospital. According to the patient’s family, when he was only 15 years old, a small lump appeared on his head. It gradually grew and took the shape of a mole.

The patient was taken to local doctors several times, but the family did not get the right direction. In the last 3–4 years, his physical condition started deteriorating rapidly.

As the tumour grew bigger in size, it became difficult for him to move normally. The patient also complained of other symptoms such as severe headaches, frequent dizziness, decreased vision, nausea and sleep problems. The patient was finally taken to MR Bangur Hospital, where doctors performed the critical surgery.

According to the doctors, it was a space-occupying lesion, which is a tumour that occupies an abnormal amount of space in a part of the body. In this particular case, the tumour was not located inside the skull but outside it. There was a considerable risk of excessive bleeding or infection during the operation.

Dr Niloy Narayan Sarkar, one of the doctors in the team, said that all the necessary tests were conducted on the patient over about a month.

The surgery lasted for about 1 hour and 20 minutes and the entire tumour was removed.

The bleeding was minimal. Modern ‘diathermy’ technology was used, which helps control bleeding during surgery. The patient was kept under observation after the operation and is currently stable and doing well.