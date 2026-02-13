Elderly man found dead inside Salt Lake home

Kolkata: Tension gripped the GD block in Salt Lake after an elderly man’s body was found inside his house on Thursday morning.



According to sources, the deceased, identified as Tapas Roy (65), a resident of GD-91, used to stay alone at his residence since he got divorced from his wife. Roy’s daughter lives in Delhi with her family. For the past three days, Roy was not seen by his neighbours. On Thursday morning, out of suspicion, some of them called on his mobile number, but Roy did not answer. Apprehending something unusual, the cops of Bidhannagar South police station were informed.

After the police arrived, they also knocked on the door and called his mobile number. Since no response was received, the police broke down the main door to gain entry into the house.

After searching the ground floor, when the police went to the first floor, Roy’s partially decomposed body was found lying inside a bathroom with an injury on his head. Police have recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.

It is suspected that Roy somehow fell inside the bathroom and sustained a head injury, which resulted in heavy blood loss. As a consequence, he died. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death.