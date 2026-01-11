Elderly man found dead in his Amherst Street house

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, an elderly man was found dead inside his residence in the Amherst Street area, triggering tension among the residents.

According to police, on Saturday morning, cops of the Amherst Street police station came to know that a man identified as Amitava Dey (62) was not responding to any calls.

When police reached the house, they found a youth identified as Debasish Dawn, the nephew of Dey was trying to call his uncle, but none responded. From him, cops came to know that Dey was a bachelor and lived alone at his residence.

As stated by Dawn, he interacted with his maternal uncle on January 7. Since Saturday morning, Dey has neither picked up phone calls nor responded to repeated knocks at the premises.

Later, police broke down the door of the house and found Dey lying inside the drawing room located on the ground floor of the house without any apparel in the lower portion. When Dey was rushed to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, he was declared brought dead.

During the probe, no foul play was detected and no complaint was received till Sunday. Police have, however, registered an unnatural death case and are probing the incident.