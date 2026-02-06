Elderly man found dead after domestic dispute

BALURGHAT: A 72-year-old man allegedly died by suicide following a domestic dispute with his wife, casting a pall of gloom over the locality. The deceased has been identified as Atul Chandra Sen. Police recovered the body on Thursday around 12:30 pm and sent it to Balurghat District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to police and local sources, Atul Chandra Sen was a resident of Puran Para under Ward No. 11 of Gangarampur town. For the past two years, he had been living at his son-in-law’s house along with his wife. On Wednesday afternoon, he reportedly had an altercation with his wife, following which he left the house in a fit of anger and did not return.

When he failed to come back home, his son-in-law and other family members searched for him at various places, but in vain.

On Thursday morning around 9 am, his son-in-law found Atul Sen hanging inside the house. He was immediately taken to Gangarampur Super Specialty Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.