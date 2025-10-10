Elderly man dies as apartment boundary wall collapses

Kolkata: An elderly man died on Thursday night after a portion of the boundary wall of an apartment building collapsed on him.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Sanjoy Mitra (67), a resident of 16/20, Dr. S. C Banerjee Road in Beliaghata, was standing near the boundary wall of the apartment building on Thursday around 4:45 pm.

All of a sudden, a portion of the boundary wall measuring about 5feet / 5 feet collapsed on him. As a consequence, Mitra sustained multiple injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital on EM Bypass near Kadapara, where the elderly man was declared brought dead.

During the initial inquiry, police found that maintenance work on a drainage pipe was underway at the apartment building.

Investigators suspect the boundary wall weakened during the repair, leading to its collapse. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case of unnatural death has been registered. Preliminary findings indicate no foul play.