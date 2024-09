Siliguri: A man was critically injured after being attacked by a herd of wild elephants during his morning walk on Monday. The incident occurred in the Kalidanga area of Kharibari. The injured has been identified as Nar Bahadur Chhetri (72 years), a resident of Southern Rathkhola, Naxalbari. Locals rescued him and rushed him to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Chhetri remains in critical condition.