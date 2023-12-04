Elderly man commits suicide

Kolkata: An elderly man reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the roof of a high-rise building at a housing complex in East Jadavpur on Sunday morning.



According to sources, Ranjan Basu (67) of Avidipta Housing in Mukundapur lived in a flat with his wife. About 10 days ago, his wife went to their daughter’s place in Delhi and since then, he was living alone.

On Sunday around 5:45 am, a security personnel who was turning off the lights of the common passage and staircase, heard something heavy falling.

When he went to check, he saw Ranjan lying injured. Immediately the security personnel informed the residents of the building who subsequently informed police.

Later Ranjan was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead. It is suspected that he might have been suffering from depression and thus committed suicide.

A probe has started to find out the probable cause of his suicide.