Elderly man booked in Ranaghat double murder

Kolkata: A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering his daughter-in-law and her mother in Ranaghat in Nadia district, reportedly driven by superstitious beliefs.

According to sources, the accused has been identified as Ananta Biswas, around 80 years old, a resident of Ashutoshpur village in the Habibpur area of Ranaghat. A few days ago, Biswas’s wife died, following which several rituals were being observed at the family’s home. In view of the situation, Ananta’s daughter-in-law, Shilpa Biswas, had asked her mother, Swapna Mondal, to come and stay with her for a few days to help with the rituals.

On Monday morning, Ananta’s son, Patitpaban Biswas, who runs a flower business, left home for his shop. Police sources said that after he left, Ananta entered the room where Shilpa and Swapna were sleeping and allegedly hacked them to death with an axe.

A couple of hours later, when Patitpaban returned home, he found his wife and mother-in-law lying dead. As he screamed and rushed out of the room, Ananta reportedly told him that he had killed the two women to “clear his son’s problems”.

Police said Ananta believed that Shilpa and Swapna had practised black magic, which he suspected was responsible for his wife’s death.

He also allegedly believed that they were attempting to seize his property through such means.

Neighbours, alerted by the commotion, gathered at the Biswas residence and witnessed the scene, following which police were informed. Ananta was later arrested on charges of murder. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.