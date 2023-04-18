Elderly hurt in attack by elephant

JALPAIGURI/SILIGURI: An elderly man was seriously injured in an attack by a wild elephant. The incident occurred in the Sulka Para area of Nagrakata block in Jalpaiguri district. On Tuesday morning, Samshul Haq went for a walk with a few locals when a wild elephant suddenly appeared from the jungle and stood by the bamboo grove in Gurungkhas area.



As he approached the area, the elephant attacked him without warning, leaving him seriously injured. The others who were with him managed to save themselves by running away.

Later, the elephant broke into Lalit Chetri’s kitchen and destroyed it before returning to the jungle. The locals rescued Shamsul and rushed him to Sulkapara Rural Hospital for primary treatment. He was then referred to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital for further medical attention. Forest workers from the Khunia Range of the Gorumara Wildlife Division arrived at the scene.

An elephant damaged the house of a forest guard in the wee hours of Tuesday. The incident occurred at Sannyasi Tea Garden in Bagdogra under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The name of the forest worker is Pradip Toppo. He works in the night patrolling team of Bagdogra Forest department.