Elderly held for impersonating CBI officer & cheating citizen

Kolkata: An elderly man was arrested by the Kolkata Police for allegedly cheating a citizen by impersonating a police officer.



The accused identified as Suraj Singh of Khardah area has been remanded to police custody till August 17 after he was produced at the Bankshall Court on Sunday.

According to sources, in June this year, a resident of Palm Avenue in Karaya reportedly received a call on his WhatsApp. The

display picture of the said caller was a photograph of a police personnel.

The caller introduced himself as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer and told the citizen that a consignment having narcotics substance was seized by the Mumbai Police and he has been found involved in a drug racket.

For that, he has already been digitally arrested by the CBI. But to evade physical arrest, the citizen was asked to pay a huge amount of money.

Out of fear, the Karaya resident transferred more than Rs one crore to multiple bank accounts, including the one owned by Singh.

About Rs 50 lakh was transferred to Singh’s bank account. During the probe, police found the money trail and on Sunday Singh was arrested.

Sources informed that there are several other persons involved in the said cheating racket and lives in other states.