Elderly dies in Haroa amid SIR panic

Kolkata: A 67-year-old elderly man died in Haroa in North 24-Parganas after allegedly slipping into extreme anxiety following the receipt of a SIR hearing notice.



The deceased, Sahar Ali Mondal, was a resident of East Madartala village. According to family members, Mondal and four others from his family received notices asking them to appear for SIR hearing

with documents.

Soon after receiving the notice, Mondal reportedly became distressed, fearing that discrepancies in documents might lead to the deletion of his family members’ names from the electoral roll.

Relatives claimed that Mondal was particularly anxious about the future of his sons and repeatedly expressed concern over whether they would be able to exercise their

voting rights.

Over the next few days, his condition worsened as he remained under severe mental pressure. On Tuesday night, he suddenly fell ill at home and died before he could be taken to a hospital. The family alleged that panic and stress related to the SIR process led to a fatal cardiac episode.

On the same day, an elderly woman, Sirifa Bewa, fell down while standing in the queue for a SIR hearing in Murshidabad. After being taken to a hospital doctors said that she has broken her left arm.