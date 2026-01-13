Elderly dies after attending SIR Hearing

Kolkata: In Baduria, North 24-Parganas, a 75-year-old woman died days after attending a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing for voter list verification, and her family is blaming the stress of the process for her death.

The deceased, Anita Biswas, was a long-time resident of Baduria. According to her son, Kashinath Biswas, Anita became anxious and distressed after being called to appear at a SIR hearing on January 5, despite having submitted all required documents.

Anita’s name had been missing from the 2002 SIR list, even though she had previously appeared in voter lists, including the 1995 roll, while her husband’s name was included. After the hearing, Kashinath said his mother did not receive clear answers from officials, which left her worried. On January 7, Anita suffered a stroke and was rushed to a hospital where she died late Sunday night.

Local TMC leader Namaj Sardar commented that such extensive exercises like SIR cannot be completed hastily, and the pressure may aggravate ordinary people’s problems, urging a more patient approach. He also assured the family of support.