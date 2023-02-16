Elderly detained from Assembly over false claims of being an MLA

An elderly man, claiming to be an MLA, was detained from the state Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 pm on Wednesday when the Budget session was going on inside the Assembly, an elderly man was intercepted by the security staff at the South portico.

On being intercepted, the man told the security personnel that he is an MLA and his name is Gajanan Sharma. When police personnel asked for his identity card, he failed to produce any documents. Later he was handed over to the cops of Hare Street Police Station.

During the probe, police came to know that the man was telling his actual name but was not an MLA.

A preliminary probe also revealed that Sharma lives with his daughter-in-law and granddaughter in Howrah.

Police said that Sharma appears to be mentally disturbed.