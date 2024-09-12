Elderly crushed to death by bus, driver flees

Kolkata: An elderly man was killed in a road accident on Wednesday morning at Samarpally in Keshtopur after a truck ran over him.



According to sources, the elderly man identified as Pradip Roy (66) of Samarpally was going to a doctor’s chamber and while crossing a road, a truck ran over him.

Local people who saw the accident immediately intervened and the truck was intercepted.

Roy was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The driver of the vehicle, however, managed to flee when the truck was intercepted by the locals.

Later, local councillors and police arrived at the spot and faced

pubic outrage.

A good numb er of local residents surrounded the cops and the councillor and were agitating. After almost an hour, the agitation was withdrawn following assurance of prompt action by the police.

It may be mentioned that a man had died late on Sunday night in a road accident in New Town.

The incident took place at the Jatragachhi Police Camp crossing where a transformer laden truck toppled after ramming a stationery car.

One person was killed in the incident while three were injured.