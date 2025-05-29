Elderly couple ‘murdered’, bodies dragged out on road

Kolkata: An elderly couple was allegedly murdered and their bodies were dragged out on the road at Memari in East Burdwan on Wednesday morning. Police suspect their son committed the murder and fled.

On Wednesday morning, residents of Kashiara Kajipara area saw the bodies of Mostafijur Rahman (65) and his wife Mumtaj Parveen (56) lying in a pool of blood on the road with their throats slit.

The son was missing. Police found a trail of blood stains from the residence of the couple, suspecting that the murder was committed inside the house and the bodies were dragged outside.

The son of the deceased couple, Humayun Kabir is the prime suspect. Cops are trying to trace him. A senior police official said police learnt from relatives that Kabir was suffering from a psychological problem. He is a civil engineer from Jadavpur University and used to work somewhere in Delhi.

Four months ago, he went missing from his workplace. A few days later, he was traced at a village in Himachal Pradesh. At that time, his father brought him home and since then the youth has been staying in Memari after leaving his job.

“We are yet to ascertain the murderer and the motive behind it. We are trying to find the son.

Investigation is ongoing. Nothing more can be said as of now,” said Arka Banerjee, Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarter) of Purba Bardhaman District Police.

A four-member forensic team visited the spot in the afternoon on Wednesday and collected samples.