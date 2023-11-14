Elderly couple injured in attack by son and daughter-in-law

Raiganj: Elderly couple Nitai Das and wife Sumitra Das, residents of Bhadrashila in Itahar Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district were injured when their son and daughter-in-law allegedly attacked them with lethal weapons at home.

They are undergoing treatment at Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. The couple registered a complaint against their son Nirmal Das and daughter-in-law Rekha. It was reported that Sumitra recently withdrew her old-age pension of Rs 1000 from the bank and kept money in the house but the money went missing. On Monday when she asked her daughter-in-law about the money, an altercation broke out between the two.

In course of time both Nirmal and Rekha allegedly attacked Sumitra with a lethal weapon. When Nitai came forward to save his wife, he received an injury on his head. The elderly couple was rushed to a local hospital from where they were referred to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. Sukumar Ghosh IC Itahar Police Station said: “A complaint was registered against Nirmal Das and Rekha for attacking the elderly persons. The accused are absconding.

Investigation is on.”