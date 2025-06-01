Elderly couple found dead under mysterious circumstances

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, the bodies of an elderly couple were found on Saturday night from their residence in Sodepur of North 24-Parganas. Though police suspect it is a case of suicide, some of the family members of the deceased couple suspect that they have been murdered. According to sources, the elderly couple identified as Samir Samanta (65) and his wife Monika Samanta (57) were the residents of Sodepur area under jurisdiction of Ghola Police Station. On Saturday night, Sekhar’s nephew visited his house. Due to a power cut in the area, the youth entered the flat using his smartphone’s torch light. When he entered the bedroom, he found Monika hanging.

When other family members rushed inside the house, they found Sekhar also hanging from the ceiling next to Monika. Immediately police were informed. It was learnt that Sekhar and Monika had no problem. Monika was suffering from some sort of neurological ailment for which she used to take medicines. Police as of now registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. So far, no foul play was detected.