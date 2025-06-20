Elderly couple duped of over Rs 2 crore

Kolkata: An elderly couple from the Patuli area has been duped of about Rs 2.38 crore by fraudsters claiming to be law enforcement officials.

A complaint has been lodged at the Patuli Police Station and an investigation is underway. According to sources, on June 6, an elderly man received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer and claimed that a parcel addressed to the man had been intercepted, allegedly containing narcotic substances. The fraudster told the man that he had been “digitally arrested” and instructed him and his wife not to leave their home.

The caller then demanded money, saying it was necessary for the couple to be “released” from the situation. Out of fear, the elderly man transferred approximately Rs 2.38 crore from his and his wife’s bank accounts between June 6 and June 17. When the fraudster demanded more money, the man realised he had been tricked. He subsequently filed a complaint. A case has been registered against unknown individuals.

Cyber expert and lawyer Bibhas Chatterjee clarified: “An arrest can only be made physically. There is no term in law called digital arrest. People must not fall for such fraudulent claims. If anyone receives such a call demanding money, they should immediately contact the nearest police station or call the cyber helpline.”