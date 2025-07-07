Elderly couple attempts suicide at Baruipur Railway Station

Kolkata: An elderly couple attempted suicide due to financial crunch at Baruipur Railway Station on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the elderly couple, aged about 70 years and 60 years are residents of Diamond Harbour area. On Saturday morning, they arrived at the Baruipur Railway Station and spent the entire day at the platform.

In the evening, they procured some sort of poison from nearby shops and consumed it to commit suicide.

Some hawkers and passengers informed the police after they found the elderly couple lying unconscious at the platform.

Immediately, they were rushed to the Baruipur Sub Divisional Hospital where they are admitted and still undergoing treatment.

After the elderly man was stable, he informed the police that he used to work in a fan manufacturing factory but lost his job during the lockdown period.

Despite trying to get a job, nobody was willing to engage him due to his age which allegedly pushed him into a tremendous financial crunch.