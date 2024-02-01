Elderly admitted by CM to nursing home gets ‘Swasthya Sathi’ card

Malda: Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the district administration issued a Swasthya Sathi card for free treatment of Bira Prasad, an octogenarian of Gazole, on an emergency basis. Prasad’s family was handed over the card on Thursday.



On Wednesday, Banerjee during her walk to the government benefit distribution venue spotted octogenarian Prasad on a wheelchair and had him admitted to a nursing home in English Bazar.

Prasad, suffering from Commonly Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is admitted in the CCU. Nitin Singhania, DM Malda, said: “We acted as per the directive of the CM and have provided the family Swasthya Sathi card at the earliest.”