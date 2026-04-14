Elder brother arrested in minor girl’s murder

Raiganj: A gruesome murder of a 10-year-old girl has taken place at Khikirtola under Chakulia Police Station in North Dinajpur district. Her body was recovered from a maize field on Sunday afternoon.



According to family sources, the minor, a Class V student of a local madrasa, returned home from school on Sunday morning but later went missing.

A frantic search was launched by family members and local residents. Eventually, her elder brother reportedly spotted her body lying in a nearby maize field.

The victim had sustained severe injuries to her throat and abdomen, allegedly caused by a sharp weapon, leading to profuse bleeding and death on the spot. The brutal nature of the incident created panic and tension in the locality.

Police have arrested the victim’s elder brother, Khairul Hoque, in connection with the crime. He was produced before the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court on Monday, and police have sought custody for further interrogation.

A senior officer of Chakulia police station confirmed the arrest and stated that an investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing.