Elaborate police arrangements made for ‘Tarpan’ at ghats

Kolkata: Lakhs of people are set to offer ‘Tarpan’ at different ghats along the River Hooghly in Kolkata and Howrah on the day of Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of ‘Devi Paksha’ and end of ‘Pitri Paksha’.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to inaugurate some Puja pandals virtually on Saturday on the day of Mahalaya.

Every year, Banerjee greets all on this auspicious occasion. During Tarpan, water is offered to the ancestors — who are dead — along with those who died on the war field, with burn injuries. People gather at BabuGhat from early in the morning to offer ‘Tarpan.’ Priests chant the hymns and help people conduct the rituals.

Elaborate police arrangements were made to provide security to those, who will gather at the ghats to take a holy dip. Divers and police launches have been deployed in different places in the ghats and through the public address system people will be requested not to gather in heavy numbers. Thousands of people gather at the ghat beside Belur Math and Dakshineswar temple and offer ‘Tarpan.’

Eight songs, written and composed by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are likely to be released during this Puja.

Generations have grown up with the belief that Mahalaya signifies the onset of Durga Puja. In large part, this is due to the influence, rather the voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra (1905–91) which has become synonymous with Mahalaya. In 1931, All India Radio (Calcutta) broadcast a radio programme known as ‘Mahishasura Mardini’ at 4 am on the day of Mahalaya and since then it has become a tradition to listen to it on every Mahalay.