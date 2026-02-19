‘Ekusher Boimela’ to focus on ‘attacks’ on Bengali language

Kolkata: Alleged attacks on migrant workers for speaking Bengali, particularly in BJP-ruled states, will form the central theme of a new literary initiative in the city.



A nine-day book fair titled “Ekusher Boimela”, themed ‘Akranto Amar Bhasa’ (My Language Under Attack), will begin on February 21 at Layelka Ground in Baghajatin, south Kolkata, to mark International Mother Language Day.

Migrant workers from districts such as Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia and West Burdwan are expected to attend the fair on different days to share their experiences of alleged discrimination and harassment for speaking Bengali in other parts of India.

Eminent personalities, including authors and intellectuals, are also slated to participate.

“We feel that working-class people, including migrant workers, are distanced from intellectuals. Establishing direct connectivity between them will be our main intention through this initiative,” said Maruf Hossain, president of the Kolkata Creative Publishers’ Welfare Association, which is organising the fair.

Avishek Ghosh, general secretary of the Association, said that apart from the Kolkata International Book Fair, this will be the second book fair in the state to have a dedicated mascot, christened ‘Akku’.

The mascot is being prepared in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and is expected to arrive in Kolkata on Thursday. Conceived as a warrior of letters, Akku’s tools are letters, not weapons. Singer-songwriter Kabir Suman will inaugurate the fair. The logo has been designed by artist Shuvaprasanna.

Organisers said attacks on a language also impact associated cultural spheres, including theatre, sports and literature. Noted personalities from these fields are expected to take part in discussions during the fair.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of CPI(ML) Liberation, is scheduled to attend a discussion on the opening day, followed by a staging of Raktakarabi by Rabindranath Tagore, to be performed by the Delhi-based Dwarka Society of Performing Arts. Former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar and writer and Indologist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri

will participate in a discussion on February 22. The fair will feature 100 book stalls and a separate space for 40 little magazine stalls.

Inspired by the 1952 Language Movement, 52 artists will create live paintings based on the theme, which will later be showcased in a dedicated exhibition.