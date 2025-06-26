eKMC 2.0: KMC’s BEUP App to monitor projects, fund usage

Kolkata: To streamline the management and monitoring of Bidhayak (MLA) Elaka Unnayan Prakalpa (BEUP) funds and improve transparency in executing local development projects, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is set to launch a new application on its upgraded e-governance platform, eKMC 2.0, from July 11.

The BEUP scheme provides elected representatives, including nodal, non-nodal, nominated members and MLAs across Bengal, with Rs 70 lakh annually, disbursed in two instalments of Rs 35 lakh each.

The new App will allow them to propose, approve, and monitor development projects by financial year. It also enables the assignment of projects to implementing agencies or departments. A notification issued in this regard stated that integrated with the eKMC 2.0 financial system, the App supports end-to-end processing of fund-related operations, including treasury receipt (TR) generation, fund allocation, bill processing and real-time reporting. Automation within the platform will reduce manual work, improve accuracy, and ensure faster execution. Access to the App is role-based and available through KMC’s Management Access System (KMC-MAS) using single sign-on credentials. The application will digitally track project progress, fund usage and refunds. It will record key documents such as utilisation certificates and payment certificates. It also supports treasury mapping, CRN generation, RTGS, BRS and other financial procedures. Users can generate detailed reports—MLA-wise, department-wise, fund-wise and project status-wise—promoting accountability.

To transition to the new platform, the current BEUP system on eKMC 1.0 will be unavailable from July 7 to July 10, for data migration. During this period, all BEUP-related digital services will remain suspended.

The KMC IT department will soon release training schedules, and controlling officers have been directed to ensure that designated staff attend these sessions.

Developed by the West Bengal State Data Centre and approved by Mayor Firhad Hakim, the BEUP app rollout has been officially communicated to all senior officials, including commissioners, department heads and the Mayor’s office.