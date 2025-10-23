Ekbalpore: Arms cache unearthed, one held

Kolkata: An arms cache was unearthed by the cops of Ekbalpore Police Station on Tuesday afternoon in a flat located on MM Ali Road causing massive tension in the area.

Police have arrested the flat owner Md. Sahbaj who is a notorious criminal of Port area. Police informed that at least nine cases were registered against him under the Arms Act along with allegations of attempt to murder.

According to police, acting on a tip off, cops of Ekbalpore Police Station conducted a raid at the flat of Sahbaj located at 12/1/H/7, MM Ali Road in Ekbalpore. During search of the flat, police found, four country made single shotters, one country made 9 mm pistol, four country made empty magazines of 9mm pistol, 10 bullets of 9 mm pistol, nine cartridges of rifle, three ammunitions of rifle, two iron made choppers and one iron made knife. After interrogating Sahbaj till evening, police arrested him. He is getting interrogated to find out who else was involved in the illegal arms trading with him. It is suspected that Sahbaj might have arranged those firearms from Bihar or some other state. The investigation is undergoing to get more information.