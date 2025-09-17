‘Ek Daake Abhishek’ helpline aids rescue of harassed migrant

Kolkata: A migrant labourer from Benal who was allegedly harassed in BJP-ruled Odisha was rescued after his family members called at “Ek Daake Abhishek” helpline number.

The family members of the migrant labourer claimed that the victim went to Odisha for work where he was abducted and hasarred for speaking Bengali. The family members went to the local police station and tried to lodge an FIR.

However, the police allegedly refused to receive an FIR. The members of the victim’s family insisted on receiving an official complaint by the police but all their efforts went in vain.

Finally the members contacted “Ek Daake Abhishek” and necessary assistance was provided to them.

It was due to the intervention from the office of the Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee that the family managed to get back the victim who after returning home said that he was abducted and beaten up for speaking in Bengali.

In the first week of August, Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee had sent a team to Mumbai to extend all kinds of help to Bengali-speaking migrant workers who were allegedly detained in Maharashtra. Among the detained people, one was a resident of Bishnupur that fell under Trinamool Congress national general secretary’s Lok Sabha Constituency. In the last week of August, Banerjee had sent a team to Kerala to extend all sorts of help to a girl from South 24-Parganas’ Maheshtala who was allegedly gangraped there.

It was learnt that the victim girl who works as a migrant labourer at a shopping mall in Kerala went missing when she left for her work place. The victim was later rescued and she returned home.