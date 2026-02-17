Eight-year rigorous imprisonment for duo in 2021 Maidan armed robbery case

Kolkata: Nearly five years after a dawn robbery sent shockwaves through Kolkata’s iconic Maidan, a sessions court has sentenced two men to eight years of rigorous imprisonment, reaffirming faith in swift and sustained policing.



The incident dates back to July 14, 2021. At around 5:30 am, when morning walkers and joggers had gathered near Red Road, close to Fort William, two armed men targeted three unsuspecting walkers. Within minutes, three mobile phones and approximately Rs 4,500 in cash were snatched.

The assault turned violent when one of the victims was grievously injured by blows from a knife and the butt of a firearm.

The brazenness of the attack in one of the city’s most frequented open spaces triggered widespread anxiety about public safety. Kolkata Police responded with urgency. A case was registered at Maidan Police Station, and the Detective Department’s Anti-Dacoity and Robbery Section launched an intensive probe under Sub-Inspector Narayan Ghosh.

Relying on a strong source network, police arrested the accused - Mohammad Imran and Sheikh Samir Hossain - from the Entally-Beniapukur area on the very day of the crime. A charge sheet was filed within 54 days. Though one accused briefly secured bail from a lower court in 2022, higher courts rejected his plea. After attempting to evade arrest by fleeing to Mumbai, he was tracked down and brought back.

The court has now convicted both under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act, also imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 each, bringing closure to a case that once cast a long shadow over the city’s green heart.