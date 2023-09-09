Eight songs written & composed by Mamata to release on Mahalaya

Kolkata: Eight songs, written and composed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are likely to be released on the day of Mahalaya.



Six of these eight songs have already been recorded while the remaining two will be recorded once she returns from her Spain tour.

One of these songs will be titled, “Subho Janmadin” (Happy Birthday). The Chief Minister felt a need to introduce a Bengali song that can be played during birthday celebrations.

The idea occurred to her during the birthday celebration of former Chief Secretary Moloy De.

Mamata wrote and composed the song and gave it to her Cabinet colleague, Indranil Sen, who is also a renowned singer. After a call from the Chief Minister, Sen took the initiative of getting it recorded in the studio.

The first-ever music album containing songs written and composed by Banerjee was released during Puja last year. It was for the first time she sang two songs in the album titled ‘Bangla Utsaber Gaan’ which too was released on the day of Mahalaya, last year.

This time, Babul Supriyo and Aditi Munshi sang the songs written and composed by Banerjee.

During her trip to England a couple of years ago, Mamata took a piano accordion from a street singer and played the tune of a famous patriotic song ‘Othogo Bharat Lakkhi.’