Eight Anganwadi centres shifted from Naxalbari ICDS to Mirik ICDS

DARJEELING: A notification from the department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, government of West Bengal, states that the administrative and financial control of eight Anganwadi centres of Naxalbari ICDS projects has been transferred to Mirik ICDS project under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. In another development, the GTA has ordered a re-survey of the Teesta flash flood damages.

The notification (Memo No. 1554/14099/14/2024 dated 17/3/25) has named Gurung Tola, Rai Tola, Rai Tola 2, Tori Bari Busty, Nepania Primary school, Belgachi Tea Estate, West Belgachi and Belgachi Factory Anganwadi centres as transferred from Naxalbari to Mirik Block.

The development has been welcomed by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. “We have accomplished what could not be done in the past 13 years. What was ours, we have reclaimed,” stated GTA chief Anit Thapa.

He stated that, in 2012, when the GTA was established, the administrative control of eight Anganwadi centres from the Terai region was placed under the Naxalbari ICDS centre instead of GTA. “No efforts had been made to bring these centres under GTA’s jurisdiction since then. During a meeting with Anganwadi workers, this issue was raised. During my visit to Kolkata in February, I raised this issue with the state’s Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant, IAS, and formally requested the transfer of these Anganwadi centres from Naxalbari to Mirik,” added Thapa.

He stated that the earlier system created unnecessary administrative hurdles as in the case of lodging any complaints or problems, the Naxalbari block had to be contacted which does not fall in the purview of the GTA.

In another development the GTA has ordered a reassessment of the damages caused during the Teesta flash flood on October 4, 2023. This has been a long standing demand of the affected people mainly from the Teesta and Geilkhola region of Kalimpong. The flood victims have been pressing for a re-survey.

A letter to the district magistrate, Kalimpong from the secretar, GTA, dated March 17 directs necessary action to conduct re-survey at the earliest. “The re-survey should assess the extent of the damage (the valuation of damaged property) to ensure fair and appropriate compensation to the affected households,” stated the letter. The committee for the survey has been reconstituted.

The survey team comprises of 9 members including Senora Namchu, executive Sabhasad, GTA; Mani Rai, member, GTA; representative of DM, Kalimpong; BDO, Kalimpong 1; Kabita Khati, member Panchayat Samiti, Kalimpong Block 1; Songmit Lepcha, Upa Pradhan, Teesta Gram Panchayat; Yogita Chettri and Jyoti Gupta, member, Teesta Gram Panchayat along with representative from the NHPC.