Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with traditional fervour in Bengal

Kolkata: For the smooth conduct of Eid prayers across the state, arrangements were made by the administration. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered her greeting to all Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.



“Greetings to all my Muslim brothers and sisters across the world on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. With Allah’s blessings, may you, your families and your loved ones have an abundance of happiness at all times. Eid Mubarak!” Banerjee wrote on her social media feed. Mayor Firhad Hakim, after offering his prayers, interacted with the media and said that he has prayed to Allah for people to stay together, work together and may everyone prosper. Various other political and public figures wished people through social media on Eid and wished peace and happiness.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

Like every year on Eid, people stepped out to enjoy the rest of the day after offering their prayers. A vendor outside Alipore Zoo said that for the past many days the crowd had thinned due to heat and as many people were fasting also contributed to the lessened footfall. On Saturday, she said that there was a good sale of lemon water and lemon soda as people visited the zoo in huge numbers. Zoo is usually a great attraction amongst people during holidays and festivals particularly. People also visited Eco Park and Victoria Memorial in huge numbers. Many hit the malls, including South City, City Centre and Quest Mall among others.

The Kolkata Traffic Police also issued a detailed notification on Friday for the Eid celebration. Movement of all types of goods vehicles, except LPG vehicles, vegetable, fruits and milk carrying vehicles, were restricted within the city from 4 am to 12 noon.

Goods vehicles for the Kolkata Dock System were not allowed to enter between the same duration. The entire Red Road was closed for all types of vehicular traffic from 10 pm on April 21 till 12 noon on April 22. Tram cars were temporarily suspended or diverted from a few roads.