Eid celebrated peacefully in Mothabari amid tight security

Malda: Overcoming the dark shadows of the recent clashes between two local groups in Mothabari, Malda, the area witnessed a peaceful and vibrant celebration of Eid. Setting aside lingering tensions, residents came out in large numbers to offer namaz (prayer) and the markets, which remained down over the past few days, were fully operational. Security personnel, including the police and rapid action force, maintained a strong presence to ensure law and order. Internet services were restored.

Locals reported that designated prayer spots on the outskirts of the busy Mothabari junction, Chowrangi, were filled with devotees in traditional attire. The proactive role of the police and administration in restoring peace and ensuring smooth celebrations was widely appreciated. The internet connection was also restored, adding to the festive atmosphere. Sabina Yeasmin, Minister of State for Irrigation and North Bengal Development and MLA of Mothabari, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful environment. She remarked: “Today’s atmosphere is completely normal and festive in Mothabari. The district administration and the police have played a crucial role in restoring peace and building confidence among the people. The recent clash was unfortunate and orchestrated as part of a conspiracy. A particular party is attempting to create religious polarisation ahead of the elections, but the people of Bengal will reject such divisive tactics.”

Violence erupted on March 27 following a gathering at the PWD field in Mothabari, which the police attempted to disperse, leading to clashes that continued the next day.

The trigger was a March 25 procession where loud music and celebrations reportedly led to an altercation with a local resident. The incident was later amplified on social media, fueling tensions culminating in the March 27 violence. Sayem Chowdhury, a Malda Zilla Parishad member, acknowledged the peaceful celebration, stating that the festival was observed without tension under full security arrangements. However, Chowdhury criticised the police for their delayed response, claiming: “While the police acted meticulously after the incident, their inaction on April 25 during the initial conflict over firecrackers allowed the situation to escalate. Had they taken immediate action, the clash on April 27 could have been avoided.”

The place is now preparing to welcome Ram Navami with enthusiasm, demonstrating its ability to overcome adversity and embrace harmony. The concerted efforts of the administration, security forces and the community have been crucial in restoring normalcy, reinforcing the spirit of unity and coexistence in Mothabari.