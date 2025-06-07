Eid al-Adha celebrated across Bengal; Guv, CM wish people on occasion

Kolkata: Muslims across West Bengal on Saturday offered prayers, exchanged greetings and gifts and savoured special delicacies on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished people on the occasion.

Special prayers were held on Red Road in central Kolkata, where thousands congregated in the morning hours. Members of the community also offered namaz at Nakhoda Masjid, near Belgachia Bridge and other parts of the city and state on the occasion. After offering prayers, people greeted each other, exchanged gifts and relished specially cooked dishes. The Raj Bhavan, in a post on X handle, said, "Hon'ble Governor C V Ananda Bose wishes everyone a very happy Eid-al-Adha. May ALMIGHTY grant everyone His blessings of good health and prosperity." "May the eternal light, divine love, abiding peace, sustained prosperity and His endless mercy be with you on this sacred day and always. Bakrid Mubarak!" it added. The chief minister conveyed her best wishes to people on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. "Eid Mubarak! My heartfelt wishes to all on this occasion," she posted on X handle.