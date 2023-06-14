Eid: 2 trains to B’desh temporarily cancelled

KOLKATA: Two trains from Kolkata to Bangladesh have been temporarily cancelled on the occasion of Eid-UL-Azha celebration in Bangladesh.



According to railway officials, Kolkata-Dhaka Cantt. Maitree Express and Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express will remain cancelled considering the request from Bangladesh Railway Authority. Kolkata-bound Maitree Express will remain cancelled on June 23, June 25, June 27, June 30 and July 2.

Maitree Express leaving from Kolkata will remain cancelled on June 24, June 26, June 28, July 1 and July 3. Similarly Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express and Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express will remain cancelled on June 29.

This type of temporary cancellation has taken place before as well. Last year too passenger train services had remained cancelled due to celebration of Eid festival in Bangladesh.

In May, a high-level coordinating meeting between the officials of Indian Railway and Bangladesh Railway had taken place at Sealdah.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to apportionment of revenue for Maitree and Bandhan Express was discussed and apportionment figures between the two Railways were exchanged. The passenger train services between India and Bangladesh had resumed in May last year after two-years of gap due to the pandemic.