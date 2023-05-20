Egra blast case: Bhanu Bag’s son-in-law held, death toll at 12

Kolkata: The son-in-law of the prime accused in the Egra blast incident Bhanu Bag was arrested by the CID on Saturday in connection with the case.



Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 12 after two more person, identified as Rabindranath Maity, who had 80 per cent burn injuries succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Another injured, Pinki Maity whose condition was critical passed away on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the accused was arrested on Saturday morning from a village under the Kamarda Police Station area of Baleshwar

in Odisha.

The accused was initially interrogated at Kamarda Police Station.

However, another accused Bag’s wife is still missing and the search for her in Odisha is still on,

said sources.

The prime accused in the blast incident died at the hospital in Odisha in the wee hours of Friday.

The main accused Bhanu’s son Prithwiraj Bag and his nephew Indrajit Bag are in police custody.