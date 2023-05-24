Egra blast: Bhanu Bag’s wife held from Odisha

CID arrested Bhanu Bag’s wife from Odisha in connection with the firecracker factory blast which claimed 11 lives in Egra. Geeta Bag took shelter at her brother’s house in Kamardah area. According to sources, Geeta also suffered injuries in the explosion that took place on May 16. She fled along with Bhanu and reached Odisha with help from others. Initially she was also present at the hospital where Bhanu was admitted. But later she went to her brother’s house and took shelter there.