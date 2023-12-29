Efforts will be made to assist traders: DRM

Jalpaiguri: “No one will be forced to evacuate, and we will work together,” stated Surendra Kumar, the Divisional Manager of Katihar Division of North Eastern Frontier Railway, addressing the eviction of traders from the Jalpaiguri Town Station Market.



After visiting Raninagar Station on Friday, the DRM came to Jalpaiguri Town Station along with Jalpaiguri MP Jayant Kumar Roy to inspect the market on the Railway land adjacent to the station. They engaged in discussions with business organisations and the Jalpaiguri MP. The DRM emphasised that efforts will be made to assist traders while ensuring the development of the station.

Badal Sarkar, representing the Jalpaiguri Town Station Traders Association, said: “We are happy to talk to the DRM. He himself inspected the market land and assured to thoroughly examine the matter and make 100 per cent effort to address the demands.” Under the Amrit Bharat project, Jalpaiguri Town Station’s infrastructure will be upgraded with modern amenities like lifts, flyovers and WiFi. To accommodate these enhancements, the existing market on Railway land will be relocated. Responding to this plan, the Station Bazar Traders Association raised concerns about rehabilitation, submitting memorandums in various places. Business association members met DRM Surendra Kumar after his arrival at the town station on Friday.