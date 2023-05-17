Efforts on to push dev of Chachchaka Industrial Hub

The District Level Industrial Monitoring Committee of Cooch Behar has taken multiple initiatives for the development of industries in the district. Massive work is underway at the Chachchaka Industrial Hub in Cooch Behar as a result of the initiatives. The committee has been formed in the district under the leadership of the District Magistrate, comprising officials from the department of Industries, the Revenue department, the Power Supply department, the Fire department, and other administrative levels. Review meetings are held every month by this monitoring committee.

District Magistrate Pawan Kadiyan stated that regular monthly meetings of the committee are being held. The committee promptly makes arrangements based on the demands of the industrialists.

According to reports the committee has already obtained approval for land conversions in 36 industrial sectors in the district. The committee has granted land mutation approval to 21 industrialists. Twelve industrialists have obtained approval for electricity, and 18 industries have obtained fire safety clearance. Additionally, 75 industrial units have obtained pollution clearance.

In Cooch Behar block-2, there are two components of the Chakchaka Industrial hub. In the first phase, 94.8 acres of land have been acquired, and in the second phase, 36.2 acres of land have been acquired. In the first phase, 75 units or factories have been established, and for the second phase, 21 units have been reserved. Among the 75 units in the first phase, 71 units are currently operational. The industrial hub comprises several rice mills, a plywood factory, a cardboard box factory, a chemical factory, a furniture factory, and several other factories.

Rajendra Kumar Bairagi, the secretary of the Cooch Behar District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “The district administration has played a significant role in promoting the development of the Chachchaka Industrial Hub in Cooch Behar Block 2. The owners of the 21 units in Phase-2 have secured the necessary ownership arrangements. Within this period, 5 factories have made significant progress in their work. Industrial development is underway throughout the entire district.”