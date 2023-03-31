‘Efforts on to introduce delegates to local art and craft of the region’

siliguri: India’s diverse geographical and rich cultural heritage will be showcased in the G-20 Summit event, said Arvind Singh, Secretary of Tourism Government of India while addressing media persons on Friday in Siliguri as a run-up to the 2nd Tourism Working Group meeting.



“With this event, the Ministry of Tourism has made all efforts to introduce delegates to local art and craft of this region. This will provide an immersive experience of local arts and crafts for delegates. It will help in growing the tourism industry of this region,” added Arvind Singh.

On Saturday, the G-20 delegates will depart from Delhi in a chartered flight at 7:30 am and will arrive at Bagdogra Airport at 9:30 am. From Bagdogra, they will head for the Mayfair Resort in New Chamta in Siliguri.

From there, they will depart for Kurseong. They are scheduled to visit the Makaibari Tea Factory in Kurseong. They will hold a panel discussion with the experts and delegates on adventure tourism at a resort in Kurseong. In the evening, they will visit the tea estate and will witness moonlight tea plucking. A cultural programme will be staged in Kurseong for the delegates. They are scheduled to leave Kurseong at 8:30 pm and will return to Siliguri.

On April 2, the delegates will hold a meeting with John Barla, the Union Minister of State at the Mayfair Tea Resort in Siliguri. They have a daylong programme there. Presentations on Green Tourism, Digitalisation, Skill, Tourism MSME, Destination Management will take place there.

On April 3, they will leave for Darjeeling. They will visit Ghoom Railway Station, Raj Bhawan, Batasia Loop and other heritage sites in Darjeeling. In the evening, they will return to Siliguri.

On April 4, they will leave Siliguri by a chartered

flight at 11:15 am from Bagdogra Airport.