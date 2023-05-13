‘Efforts on to complete Majerhat Metro Station work before Puja’

Kolkata: General manager of Metro Railway P Uday Kumar Reddy while inspecting the Majerhat Station of Joka-Esplanade corridor (Purple Line) on Saturday said that all efforts are being made to complete the Majerhat Station work before Durga Puja this year.



Reddy met with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) officials, who explained to him about the station planning and passenger amenities which will be made available. Reddy also inspected the passenger interchanging points at the Majerhat metro station with the eastern railway’s Majerhat station.

Terming the 50-meter girder construction work at Majerhat Metro Station as an engineering marvel, he informed a group of journalists that the Metro authorities have been working sincerely to clear all the hurdles one by one and requested all the stakeholders to cooperate for the Metro projects to complete as early as possible.

Reviewing the Majerhat Metro work, the general manager expressed satisfaction and advised all to complete the pending works within the deadline. Reddy on Saturday visited several Metro stations, including Beleghata, Nabadiganta station site, and Barun Sengupta Station.

He inspected the Beleghata and Barun Sengupta stations of Kavi Subhash to Biman Bandar via the Rajarhat Metro corridor (Orange line).

He reviewed the progress of the work in these sections. He also inspected the piers that are being constructed at Metropolitan near Beleghata Metro Station.