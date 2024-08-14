Efforts intensify to prevent child marriages in Jalpaiguri tea plantations

Jalpaiguri: Despite ongoing efforts across Jalpaiguri district to prevent child marriages, many cases continue to emerge from tea plantation areas. To address this, special attention is being directed towards these regions, with initiatives focused on educating tea workers’ about the risks of early marriages for their children.



Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Shama Parveen highlighted these efforts during the 11th anniversary celebration of the Kanyashree scheme at the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad on Wednesday.

The District Magistrate stated: “Child marriage reports are higher in tea garden areas compared to other parts of the district. Last month, several marriages were halted. We are spreading awareness in collaboration with voluntary organisations in the blocks where tea gardens are located. Additionally, we have revamped committees from the village level up to the district level. These committees are actively engaging with parents to inform them of the consequences of marrying off their children at a young age. ASHA workers are also monitoring the situation closely. Local parents have been included in village-level committees to strengthen these efforts.”

The district administration reported that 85 child marriages were prevented in the last financial year and 28 have been stopped so far this year. The event was attended by Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Krishna Roy Barman, Additional District Magistrate Tejaswi Rana, Zilla Parishad Health Karmadhakhya Mahua Gope, Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer Tamojit Chakraborty, and other officials.