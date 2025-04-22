Efforts begin to secure GI tag for Malda’s delicacies and crops

Malda: The Malda district administration has taken a significant step towards securing Geographical Indication (GI) tags for some of the region’s most renowned sweets and crops. A crucial meeting was held to discuss the procedural requirements to push forward these applications in the Collectorate Building, recently.

The focus of the meeting included celebrated sweets like Rasakadamba and Kansat, as well as distinctive pulses such as ‘Kalo Kolai Dal’ and ‘Sonamug dal’. Representatives from the Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other trade organisations have long been advocating for the recognition of these products, emphasising their unique characteristics and strong geographical identity.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania stated: “Several of Malda’s sweets, food products and crops are unique to the region. In line with this, the administration has submitted applications for GI tags for Rasakadamba, Kansat, Kalo Kolai Dal and Sonamug Dal, along with vegetables like the brinjals of Nawabganj and Ashapur. The meeting was held to evaluate the procedural steps required for the applications.”

Manabendra Mandal, General Manager of the District Industries Centre, noted: “Trade organisations had approached the administration with GI tag proposals for certain sweets and crops. During Thursday’s meeting, we reviewed the matter and are now in the process of submitting the necessary documents.”

Mandal emphasised the local exclusivity of these items, saying: “Rasakadamba, Kansat, Kalo Kolai and Sonamug are unique to Malda. They are not found elsewhere. We have strongly advocated for their recognition and the administration’s proactive role, especially the District Magistrate’s, is commendable.”

Ujjal Saha, president of the Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added: “Ashapur’s brinjals have advanced a step in GI testing, while Nawabganj’s variety requires some more documentation. Rasakadamba and Kansat have passed laboratory tests at the Food Safety department. Likewise, documentation for Kalo Kolai and Sonamug is being submitted. A few days ago, Nistari Silk received its GI tag and we received the certificate.” Saha, who has been at the forefront of this initiative, highlighted previous successes like the GI tags for Malda’s Langra, Himsagar and Lakshmanbhog mangoes. “Rasakadamba, Kansat, Kalo Kolai and Sonamug have earned fame beyond state borders. These are integral to Malda’s identity,” he remarked optimistically. The meeting was attended by key officials including Additional District Magistrates Sheikh Ansar Ahmed and Debahuti Indra, along with Deputy Director of Horticulture Samanta Layek.