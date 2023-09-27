Efficient working: 2-day Panchayat workshop to be held in Darjeeling

“The Panchayat election has taken place in the Darjeeling Hills after 22 years and the Panchayat Samity election after a gap of nearly 40 years. For this, a two-day training programme is being held in Darjeeling for all the elected representatives of the Gram Panchayats (GPs) and Panchayat Samities (PS) so that they can work efficiently and with transparency. The Chief Minister wants development of the Hills and for this a strong Panchayat is important,” stated Aroop Biswas, Power minister, Bengal.

Biswas along with Pradip Mazumdar, minister in-charge of Panchayat and Rural Development arrived in Darjeeling on Wednesday evening. They will inaugurate the two-day-long workshop on Thursday.

The ministers held a meeting with GTA Chief Anit Thapa at Lal Kothi, the GTA Secretariat late in the evening. “GTA is moving forward. In the same way, the Panchayats will also progress in the Hills. GTA is working in close coordination with the state government. Anit Thapa is in constant touch with the Chief Minister,” stated Biswas.

The two-day workshop that will be flagged off at the Gorkha Ranga Mancha in Darjeeling on Thursday is being held for the purpose of discussion on relevant issues relating to the functioning of Panchayat Raj bodies in the GTA areas. The hour-long inaugural session will take place at 10 am. All elected Panchayat Pradhans, Panchayat Samity Sabhdhipatis of the GTA area will be attending.

Training will be held on different welfare schemes under the Panchayat, including social security schemes, evolution,

organisational setup and functions of the GPs and PS, rural housing, rural roads, MGNREGS and social audit, public health, sanitation, preparation of Panchayat development plan and IT initiatives of the Panchayat department.

“GTA Chief Anit Thapa will also be attending. The Chief Minister wants people residing in the GTA area to enjoy all the services and schemes accorded by the Panchayat Raj, available in other parts of the state. We have incorporated a lot of technology into the Panchayat system to increase efficiency and transparency.

Through this workshop, a coordination will be built up between the officials of the Panchayat department and the newly-elected members so that maximum benefit percolates to the residents of the GTA area,” added Pradip Mazumdar.