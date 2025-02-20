Efficiency boost: New annexe building of SMC inaugurated

Siliguri: The newly constructed four-storied Annexe building of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) was officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri.

The four-storied building is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring efficient operations of various municipal departments.

The ground floor houses a Quality Control Lab, while the first, second, and third floors accommodate the water department, health department, and disaster management control room, respectively. Additionally, the fourth floor features a dedicated meeting room for Solid Waste Management (SWM) staff.

To facilitate convenience, the building also includes a designated two-wheeler parking area with an electric charging point. According to reports, the construction of this modern facility has incurred an expenditure of Rs 1.16 crore.

“We want all modern facilities in our office, which will help conduct our work more efficiently. We have also renovated the old building.

This new building will have more facilities in the coming days,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri. In a significant move towards sustainability, the Mayor announced that the installation of 25 kW solar panels on the building’s rooftop has already commenced at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh.

The solar panel project is expected to be inaugurated in the first week of March.

The new building aims to enhance the efficiency of municipal services while providing improved infrastructure for administrative functions.

Officials expressed optimism that the facility would significantly boost operational capabilities and streamline service delivery to the residents of Siliguri.